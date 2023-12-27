San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel responds to the Brock Purdy critics after his four-interception game versus the Baltimore Ravens

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not have a night to remember as he threw four interceptions in the 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The first interception of the night came as the 49ers were driving in the red zone when Kyle Hamilton jumped in front of Deebo Samuel to snag the INT. After that, the interceptions snowballed with two of the final three coming off of tipped passes.

The game allowed Purdy critics to sound off as his interceptions piled up. Purdy of course has responsibility for the mistakes made, but many were quick to diminish what he'd done all season because of one bad game. Teammate Deebo Samuel explained after the game why some people were so eager to criticize Purdy amid his worst start.

“It's the Niners, it's the affect that we have on everybody. I feel like nobody wants to see us win,” Samuel told Kay Adams. “I feel like they're quick to point fingers when things don't go the way they're supposed to go when everybody knows that we're still the best team in the league. It's just crazy how much they try to tarnish and break him down, I mean the guy still threw for 255. It's the NFL, it's gonna happen. You can't control how tip balls fly 25 or 30 feet in the air and giving guys opportunities to catch them,” via the Up & Adams Show.

The game simply fell out of hand for the 49ers and especially Brock Purdy. The tipped passes did not go their way, and the Ravens defenders made some great plays. The most important thing for the 49ers is to not let this game rattle their confidence. If they all have the same attitude that Deebo has going forward, they should be just fine.