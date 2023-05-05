Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently went on a savage rant, calling out the Philadelphia Eagles and their fanbase. However, while Samuel’s biggest gripe is with the Eagles, the 49ers star had some words for the Los Angeles Rams as well.

Samuel has officially declared that the Eagles are his least favorite team in the league. While it used to be the Rams, Los Angeles doesn’t seem to interest Samuel any longer, via Zion Olojede of Complex Sports.

“I mean hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times,” Samuel said. “All that trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and their players, you just get tired of that.”

Deebo Samuel joined the 49ers in 2019. San Francisco has faced off with the Rams nine times. The 49ers have gone 8-1, with their only loss coming in the 2021 NFC Championship game.

While Los Angeles will be competing for the NFC West title alongside San Francisco, Samuel has seemed to disregard their efforts. He’ll of course be focused on winning the division. But Samuel’s mortal enemy now appears to be the Eagles.

Philadelphia of course eliminated the 49ers in this past season’s NFC Championship game. San Francisco saw both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson go down with injury and were forced to turn to Christian McCaffrey at QB at one point. Samuel has heard all the trash talk from Eagles’ fans since the loss.

Samuel will be patiently waiting for his opportunity at a rematch vs. the Eagles. If it doesn’t come in the regular season, he’ll have to face the Rams twice before that contest could occur. Samuel isn’t putting much weight on those match ups with the Eagles drawing all of his ire.