With Kyle Shanahan running the show, the San Francisco 49ers have consistently been and likely will continue to be top dogs of the NFC West. Considering they’ve made it to three of the last four NFC Championship games, coupled with the stark drop-off of direct threats like the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, the Niners should be penciled in as front runners to win the division in 2023. That said, general manager John Lynch believes there’s one team within their midst that is on the rise.

In a recent article penned by MSN’s Cam Inman, it was noted Lynch acknowledges that while his club may be the favorites to run away with the division crown this coming season, their northern rivals in the Seattle Seahawks must be monitored closely moving forward.

“When we got here (in 2017), Seattle had the upper hand. The Rams then got it. We’ve kind of taken control,” Lynch said Thursday on KNBR 680-AM. “But we know Seattle’s coming…They’re really good. They had a really good draft last year. They’ve repeated it this year. But the most important thing is that we continue to focus upon ourselves, and we continue to make our roster better. This draft class will only add to that. And we’re excited about our football team.”

Though many expected the Seahawks to flatline following the blockbuster trade of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson heading into last season, the ball club managed to shock the masses and clinch their first postseason berth since 2020 behind the brilliant coaching of Pete Carroll and the resurgence of veteran journeyman Geno Smith.

In the eyes of 49ers executive John Lynch, Seattle’s success in 2022 may only be just the beginning.