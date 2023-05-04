Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers out of the playoffs last season. Clearly, there’s no love lost between Samuel and the Eagles. The San Francisco star went nuclear on Philadelphia and their entire fanbase.

The 49ers had reached the NFC Championship game before losing to the Eagles. With Philadelphia reaching the Super Bowl, Samuel has heard all of the trash talk. While he has tried to block out all the noise, it certainly has grown old for Samuel, via Zion Olojede of Complex Sports.

“My most hated team is the Eagles right now. 100 percent,” Samuel said. “All the trash talk coming from the Eagles players and fanbase, you just get tired of that.”

In their now infamous NFC Championship matchup, San Francisco was forced to turn to Christian McCaffrey at QB for a stretch. Both Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson has gotten hurt. The Eagles have been talking trash due to their eventual 31-7 domination in the NFC Championship. However, if the 49ers were healthy, Samuel thinks it would’ve gone a little differently.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel said. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy).

Deebo Samuel will look to get his revenge if the 49ers and Eagles once again meet in the playoffs. He’ll certainly have that game circled on his calendar with how much he hates Philadelphia. After hearing the smack talk and dishing some of his own, Samuel is ready to settle his beef with the Eagles on the field.