The toughness of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was on full display Thursday afternoon. Just four days after being hospitalized with pneumonia, the star athlete reported back to work.

Samuel logged a limited practice session with the team, per The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi, and seems to be trending towards playing in Sunday's home game versus the Dallas Cowboys. Beyond his on-field availability, fans were concerned about the former First-Team All-Pro's health after learning that he had fluid in his lungs. Those fears are swiftly transforming into optimism.

Deebo Samuel is making great progress ahead of 49ers' Week 8 game

The 49ers are presumably at least somewhat anxious about their slow start to the season, especially since Brandon Aiyuk is now out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign with a torn ACL and MCL. But they have been known to not rush players back to action. Given the breathing problems that Samuel experienced in the Niners' 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, management might exercise some caution ahead of the Week 8 meeting with the Cowboys.

If the 28-year-old is on the field, however, even in a potential snap count, fans and fantasy managers would expect him to command targets. Samuel has 20 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown through six games (also has a rushing TD). Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy still has intriguing pass-catchers to lean on, like George Kittle and Jauan Jennings, but the man wearing No. 1 could be the likeliest option to emerge as the top receiver this season.

Though, will Samuel be able to suit up and thrive in Levi's Stadium this weekend? San Francisco is responsible for some of the Cowboys' recent playoff heartbreak, eliminating them in devastating fashion in both 2022 and 2023. The intensity that usually surrounds this rivalry will also pack more desperation than one usually expects from an October matchup between the two franchises.

Neither the 49ers (3-4) nor the Cowboys (3-3) are currently above .500, an oddity for teams that have been cruising into the postseason for the last three years. A healthy Deebo Samuel would possibly ensure that the Niners continue to have Dallas' number.