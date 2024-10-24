While the San Fransisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was on the injury report, he has an encouraging message for fantasy football managers with him on their squad.

In a video posted on social media by Bill Parsnells, a young kid was seen crying over his fantasy football team and was “done” with them. Chris Godwin and Samuel suffered injuries, and quarterback C.J. Stroud has let him down.

Luckily, Samuel responded to the video, commenting, “I'm okay buddy!!!!”

The fantasy football update comes days after Deebo Samuel landed on the injury report thanks to his wrist and an illness. He was taken out of the 49ers' last game against the Kansas City Chiefs and was hospitalized shortly after. Samuel was released from the hospital on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Hopefully, for fantasy football managers, Samuel is back in action sooner rather than later. He is a pivotal part of the 49ers offense and will be needed if the team hopes to turn around their 3-4 record.

So far, the 49ers have been a disappointment coming off their Super Bowl appearance in February. After winning their first game of the year against the New York Jets, they lost two in a row to the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. They then beat the New England Patriots before losing to the Arizona Cardinals.

Coming up, the 49ers have matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Buccaneers, and the Seattle Seahawks. They previously beat the Seahawks 36-24 in Week 6.

Deebo Samuel's San Fransisco 49ers career

After playing college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Samuel was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His breakout came in 2021 when he logged 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also had 59 rush attempts for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

This season resulted in Samuel being named to the Pro Bowl and First-team All-Pro for the first time. The 2021 season is the only time Samuel has achieved either feat in his young career.

Since then, Samuel has had injury woes that have prevented him from topping the 1,000-yard mark again. He had 892 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

However, he has had another rocky start to the season in 2024. Samuel has 20 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown so far. He also has 51 yards on the ground and one touchdown.