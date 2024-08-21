The San Francisco 49ers have been embroiled with contract disputes throughout the summer. Obviously the main headline has been Brandon Aiyuk's negotiations, but left tackle Trent Williams is seeking a new contract as well. One 49ers defender recently spoke with the media about how these negotiations have impacted his view on his own contract.

Lenoir recently spoke about these contract negotiations with ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“I don't want to go in just thinking about a contract,” Lenoir said. “I'm more of like, I came in with nothing. I've been through the struggle already. I ain't struggling right now. I'm good where I'm at and I'm ready to take on the season.”

Lenoir is in a contract year himself, so he isn't just talking to talk. His contract situation is just as real as Aiyuk's or Williams'.

Lenoir isn't letting the fact that he's in a contract year stop him from playing at his best, even if he doesn't have a guaranteed future in San Francisco.

“He's probably one of the most competitive players I've been around,” defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks said. “I know this is contract year and some guys on their contract year, they may be scared to turn it loose. He's not scared at all.”

Hopefully all of these contract situations resolve themselves sooner rather than later.

The 49ers will need QB Brock Purdy to take his game to the next level if they want to win a Super Bowl this season.

If you ask Kyle Shanahan, Purdy is ready to go. The 49ers head coach recently heaped praise on Purdy, explaining the area where he has grown the most since his rookie season.

“I just think when you've done what you've done on the field, it's always easier,” Shanahan said. “I don't care how you are, no matter what type of leader or how you want to command or demand things from people, if you haven't had much success on the field, that doesn't last very long.”

Shanahan noted that this has been happening since Purdy's rookie season.

“He did that as a rookie. But then he was so caught up just trying to come back from his injury. Now after having a second year in where he had an unbelievable year, he's in a much more natural position to do it,” Shanahan said. “I think he does do it naturally. But the team, based off of what he's done, he's earned their respect on the field, and they know him as a guy inside and out, and no one respects anyone more as a person than how much they respect Brock Purdy.”

Purdy is in a contract year and will likely play at his best in the hopes of earning a lucrative extension.