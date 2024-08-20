The San Francisco 49ers are currently dealing with two crucial holdouts as the regular season quickly approaches. The 49ers have been without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tackle Trent Williams at training camp as they are hoping to reach agreements with the team before the season starts. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the two of them on Tuesday, and he didn't have much of an update.

“Zero updates,” Shanahan said, according to a post from Adam Schefter. “Nothing has changed.”

The 49ers will be on the big stage for their first game of the year, and it is almost here as they will open the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. That game will take place on September 9th, and it will be a home game for San Francisco.

At this point, no one knows what the future holds for Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. However, the season begins in less than three weeks now, so it's not going to be long before we know whether or not they are going to suit up for week one.

Both the 49ers and these players are hoping to reach agreements before the season starts, but it might not happen. Let's take a quick look at where each of these guys are at heading into the 2024 season.

Brandon Aiyuk

There are some other wide receivers around the NFL that have signed some massive contracts this offseason, and Brandon Aiyuk thinks that he should be one of them. Aiyuk has been in the NFL for four seasons now and he has gotten better and better each season, leading to an extremely impressive 2023 campaign.

Last year, Aiyuk hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. His numbers have only improved since he made his NFL debut back in 2020, and he seems poised for another big 2024 season. We just don't know where he will be this year.

Trent Williams

Trent Williams has three years and $75 million on his contract, but nothing is guaranteed, which is where the issue likely lies with him. Perhaps he reaches an agreement with more money, or he gets the guarantee for the final three years on his contract. He has not been present at 49ers training camp amid his holdout.

Williams is one of the best offensive linemen in the league and he is certainly one of the most important offensive players that the 49ers have.

Nothing has changed yet, but there will have to be some updates on both Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk in the coming weeks as the regular season nears.