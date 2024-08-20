The San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are continuously talking about a new contract extension which appears to have “movement on a deal” according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. There was immense talks about other teams being involved like the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it appears likely that Aiyuk will stay with the 49ers once Week 1 rolls around.

49ers fans might not be that surprised to hear this as additional reporting would suggest that the direction was that Aiyuk was heading back to his original team. This has been a huge odyssey involving multiple misdirections like the Steelers being involved and having a framework for a contract and trade, but Albert Breer of Sports Illustrate would report that the contracts were similar for both teams which resumed extension talks with San Francisco.

“The Brandon Aiyuk situation drags on, and I don’t have a whole lot to add on it,” Breer wrote on the situation involving Aiyuk and contracts with 49ers and Steelers. “The San Francisco 49ers’ star didn’t want to go to New England, which offered him more than $30 million per year in its proposals, or the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers’ price point was less than $28 million, which put Pittsburgh right in the neighborhood the Niners were inhabiting…That, in turn, pushed Aiyuk back to the table with the Niners.”

Brandon Aiyuk prefers to stay with 49ers

Aiyuk had been holding out of practice because of the contract negotiations where he believes he should be paid like a top receiver in the game. Last season, Aiyuk recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards to go along with seven touchdowns as he is heading into his fifth season in the NFL.

He is a huge part of the 49ers offense that consists of quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and others. Retaining Aiyuk would be huge for San Francisco as Week 1 is just around the corner, but it also helps to know that the star pass catcher prefers to stay with them accoriding to Mike Garafolo.

“What I've been told is that Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers,” Garafolo said Tuesday. “All things being equal. Now, they haven't been equal, but they did make that offer. In fact, both sides sent proposals within the last…couple of days, a week or so and the 49ers' number has gotten better than what it was previously. And they have, from my understanding, they have agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal.

The 49ers start their season against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.