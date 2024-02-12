A tough injury for Dre Greenlaw

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure his Achilles while going back onto the field in the second quarter in Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw is heading back to the locker room with a lower left leg injury while jogging back onto the field. Prayers up for Dre 🙏pic.twitter.com/pxu7cdPS89 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Dre Greenlaw was carted off after the injury, as shown on the broadcast. He was announced as questionable to return to the game. Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed that it was an Achilles injury for Greenlaw.

More to come on this developing story.