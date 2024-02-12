Trent Williams seems to be feeling nervous...

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams went viral early in the Super Bowl 58 on Sunday after his rather ugly start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a span of four minutes in just their second drive of the game, Williams committed not one but two costly penalties that slowed down the Niners' offense. San Francisco already got off to a rough start after Christian McCaffrey's fumble in their opening drive, and now they have to deal with another issue.

Williams was called for a false start penalty and a holding call, one which even cost the 49ers what would have been an epic connection between Brock Purdy and George Kittle.

Sure enough, fans expressed their frustration over Trent Williams' performance. Entering Super Bowl 58, the concerns were mostly focused on Purdy and how he would play under the bright lights in his first-ever Super Bowl. Many expected the veterans to pick up the slack and help their young QB.

Instead, however, it was Purdy who has impressed so far while the vets struggled.

Here are some of the frustrated and mocking reactions from fans over Williams' penalty-galore:

Trent Williams if drawing penalties was an Olympic sport: pic.twitter.com/gB9YEBpG8q — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 11, 2024

Trent Williams and cmc costing us drives pic.twitter.com/lpfGrJIH6y — ᴘ ᴏ ᴅ ᴢ 🕊️ (@podz_szn) February 12, 2024

Trent Williams is racking up some early penalties pic.twitter.com/eXWVYbj7P8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

It's still early in the game and Williams and the 49ers have every chance to bounce back and make up for their mistakes. However, it's certainly not an ideal way to start, especially against a Chiefs team that knows how to win at the highest level.

San Francisco knows it has to be perfect to come out with the Super Bowl victory, but so far, it hasn't been the case for them.