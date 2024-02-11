Brock Purdy will have to wait for an extension

Brock Purdy has wildly exceeded all expectations since being selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and despite being nothing but good since taking over the starting quarterback role for Kyle Shanahan's team, he will not be eligible for an extension this offseason, even if he caps off this year with a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If Brock Purdy had gone undrafted, he would be eligible for a contract extension with the 49ers, or whoever he would playing for if he had signed elsewhere as a free agent. Because he was drafted with the last pick in the draft, Purdy is not eligible to be extended by the 49ers until after the 2024 season, according to Schefter.

Currently, Purdy is on a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the 49ers that he signed as a rookie. He will have to play one more year on that deal before getting a potential raise. Based on the way his first couple of years have gone in the NFL, it is hard to imagine that Purdy regrets getting drafted by the 49ers. Although Purdy would be able to get a deal if he was an undrafted free agent, he likely would not have gotten the opportunity he got with the 49ers.

For now, Purdy will look to lead his team to a Super Bowl win tonight over the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top, and how Purdy performs in his first Super Bowl appearance.