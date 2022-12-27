By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following a strong rookie season in 2021, San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has struggled to stay on the field. A lingering MCL injury has limited him to just four games and 70 total offensive snaps.

But with the playoffs on the horizon, and the 49ers already securing their spot, it appears that Elijah Mitchell may soon return to the field.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Coach Kyle Shanahan said the earliest the 49ers could open the practice window for RB Elijah Mitchell would be Friday. He is making very good progress, Shanahan said, and it appears as if he will definitely be available for the postseason.”

Elijah Mitchell could potentially return to the 49ers practice field on Friday. While he won’t take the field in Week 17, he could be back against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. It also appears that head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident he will be ready for the 49ers playoff run.

During his rookie season, Elijah Mitchell emerged as the 49ers lead back. He finished the year rushing for 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 total carries. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In his limited appearances this season, Mitchell has still been effective. He has recorded 224 rushing yards on just 40 carries.

With Elijah Mitchell sidelined earlier in the season, the 49ers made the move to trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. The pair of Mitchell and McCaffrey have taken the field together just a handful of times. But with both of them healthy and ready to go, this backfield could reach new heights. And it could make this 49ers team even more of a threat in the playoffs.