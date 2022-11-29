Published November 29, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries.

Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:

“49ers hoped to avoid a long-term knee injury with Elijah Mitchell. They didn’t. Mitchell is expected to miss 6-8 week, per Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, the 49ers will manage Christian McCaffrey’s “knee irritation” during the week.”

Following the game, Christian McCaffrey is now reportedly dealing with knee irritation. At the moment, he is day-to-day.

Since joining the team at the trade deadline, McCaffrey has been a key component in the 49ers offense. In his five games with the team, he has recorded 443 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

The big blow came to 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, who suffered a sprained MCL.

Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1, causing him to miss seven straight games. Now he may be headed towards a second trip to injured reserve with the same injury.

According to Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are expecting Elijah Mitchell to be out for six to eight weeks. He could potentially return just in time for a playoff push if all goes to plan.

When on the field, Elijah Mitchell has played a strong role in this 49ers backfield. In his limited availability this season, he has rushed for 224 yards on 40 carries.

If healthy, the backfield duo of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell could be the best in the NFL. But now, they will once again have to wait to see this offense in full force.