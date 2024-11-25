When a player publicly expresses their frustration with a teammate for a subpar performance, they better be prepared to be held accountable for their own shortcomings. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had a fiery and viral dispute with kicker Jake Moody and long snapper Taybor Pepper a few weeks ago after three missed field goals, scuffled in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He did not speak to the media afterwards, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch. Expectations were tempered given the absence of starting quarterback Brock Purdy, but the 2021 All-Pro registered just one catch for 21 yards while also having a pass deflected off his hands and into the possession of Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney. Considering the 49ers (5-6) are presently in last place in the wild NFC West, they needed their active stars to step up in Lambeau Field.

Samuel dropped the ball, quite literally, and is now being subjected to ridicule. His lackluster stat line is obviously dissatisfying to fans, but his refusal to meet his postgame obligations is leaving a particularly pungent taste in their mouths.

“He knows he played like garbage yet again,” a fan posted on X. “Deebo’s been a huge disappointment,” one person plainly declared.”What a great captain,” another sarcastically said. The 49er Faithful are becoming restless, and an underachieving and pricey talent who is exuding negative optics is the perfect target for their frustrations.

The 49ers need more from Deebo Samuel

Samuel has recorded 34 receptions for 511 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. The 15.1 yards per catch is the second-best mark of his career, but the production is too sporadic. He has only 43 yards in the last two weeks combined.

Deebo Samuel will turn 29 years of age in January, and with the injured Brandon Aiyuk collecting a substantial paycheck, San Francisco might deem it practical to move on from one of its expensive pass-catchers. The 49ers' biggest concern this season was supposed to be finishing their supposed championship destiny, not roster dilemmas.

While the Super Bowl could still morph back into a reality during the final stretch of the season, this franchise may just have to accept that the title window of this current core is closing. Modifications might have to be made in order to maintain the Niners' contending ambitions. Samuel could be at the center of any organizational tidying up if he does not ignite in a hurry.

And by the sound of it, fans might be fine with that potential scenario.