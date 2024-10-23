The San Francisco 49ers have officially placed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on injured reserve, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. This move comes after Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the team's Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. An MRI confirmed the damage, though additional evaluations will determine if there is further injury to his knee.

Aiyuk's injury occurred late in the second quarter while the 49ers were advancing down the field. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with Aiyuk on a pass, but the receiver took a hard hit from Kansas City defenders shortly after making the catch. Aiyuk remained on the field before being escorted to the blue medical tent on the sideline for evaluation, and he did not return for the remainder of the game.

Aiyuk has been a vital contributor to the 49ers' offense this season, starting in all seven games in which he appeared and recording 25 receptions for 374 yards. His absence creates a significant challenge for San Francisco’s offensive unit, especially as they prepare for the critical second half of the season. The 49ers are already dealing with the loss of running back Christian McCaffrey, who suffered an oblique injury in the same game and is expected to miss time.

With both Aiyuk and McCaffrey sidelined, the 49ers will need to lean heavily on their remaining playmakers, including Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, to carry the offensive load. The absence of two key weapons further complicates their game plan as they attempt to maintain momentum in the competitive NFC.

Placing Aiyuk on injured reserve means he will be out for at least four weeks, though given the severity of the injuries, his return this season is uncertain. The 49ers’ coaching staff will be tasked with adjusting their strategy and potentially exploring roster moves to fill the gaps left by Aiyuk and McCaffrey's injuries.