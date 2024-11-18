The San Francisco 49ers lost 20-17 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even with Jauan Jennings becoming a star and Christian McCaffrey back, they could not get the win. Their defense allowed a last-minute touchdown to Geno Smith, which irked 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Nick Wagoner of ESPN wrote about Warner's reaction to the loss.

“It's infuriating, honestly,” Warner told reporters. “It's not like us. But that's just what we've shown this year, so I guess until we stop doing that, then that's who we are.”

The 49ers are 5-5 after the loss and have two big games coming up. They have a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Packers next week and a Sunday Night Football game in Buffalo in Week 13. While the playoffs are still in focus, San Francisco has a lot of things to clean up before the season closes.

The defense has been part of the issue, as they could not close out this game, along with many others. They lost a game to the Rams before Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua that was almost impossible to lose. The 49ers also blew a 13-point halftime lead to the Cardinals earlier this season.

Last year, the 49ers were one defensive stop away from winning the Super Bowl. Now, they cannot get that stop to improve their playoff odds.

The 49ers have a lot of issues to fix

While the 49ers moved the ball on offense in Week 11, they did not score enough to win the game. The defense faltered at the end but if their offense scored more than 17 points, they would have won. Even with McCaffrey back in the lineup, they struggled to run the ball. Jennings was a star, but the absence of George Kittle was evident in the red zone.

The defense has a reason to be infuriated, as they allowed a game-winning drive for the third time this season. The 49ers could be in the division lead if they were a clutch team. But they are now one game back of the Cardinals. According to The Athletic, they have just a 23% chance to make the playoffs and a 12% chance to win their division.

This season is by no means over for the 49ers. Winning next week would not only be huge to grab a sixth win but prevent Green Bay from getting their eighth. Tightening the Wild Card race will be key to getting into the postseason. This could all be up in the air until Week 18 when the 49ers play their second game against the Cardinals.