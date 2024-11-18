The San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was a gut-wrenching defeat that highlighted persistent issues plaguing the team this season. Losing 20-17 after surrendering a late lead, the 49ers fell to 5-5 and now find themselves teetering on the brink of irrelevance in the NFC playoff race.

While there’s plenty of blame to go around, the spotlight falls on four key individuals who contributed significantly to the collapse: right tackle Colton McKivitz, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.

Colton McKivitz: a liability in pass protection

McKivitz has struggled all season, but his performance against the Seahawks was particularly damaging. McKivitz was unable to provide consistent protection for quarterback Brock Purdy, a critical issue against Seattle’s pass rush. Worse, McKivitz committed multiple penalties that derailed drives, including a holding call that wiped out a potential first down in a critical situation.

McKivitz’s inability to hold his ground on the offensive line has been a recurring theme this season, and Sunday was no exception. The 49ers’ offense managed just 277 total yards, their lowest output since Week 6 of the 2023 season, and much of that stagnation can be attributed to poor play up front. With McKivitz anchoring the right side of the line, the offense had little chance to find its rhythm, leaving the team reliant on its defense and special teams to seal the win.

Nick Bosa: the unfortunate absence

Bosa’s impact on the game was undeniable, but so was the void he left when he exited in the second half due to a hip and oblique injury. Before his departure, Bosa had four tackles and 1.5 sacks, helping limit Seattle to just 3.3 yards per play while he was on the field. However, after he left, the Seahawks averaged 6.1 yards per play and scored all 20 of their points.

While Bosa’s absence wasn’t his fault—injuries happen—it left the defense vulnerable during the game’s most critical moments. The Seahawks’ game-winning drive with 12 seconds left highlighted just how much the 49ers’ defense missed their star pass rusher. Without Bosa’s pressure on Geno Smith, the Seahawks methodically moved downfield, exploiting soft coverage to secure the win.

Nick Sorensen: a scheme that fails in the clutch

Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has to answer for his unit’s repeated late-game collapses. The 49ers have now lost three games this season after leading in the final two minutes of regulation, tied for the most such losses since the 1970 merger. Sorensen’s defensive schemes have been questionable, particularly in clutch situations.

Against Seattle, Sorensen’s play-calling allowed the Seahawks to march down the field in the final moments. Soft zone coverage and a lack of adjustments to account for Bosa’s absence left the defense vulnerable. The inability to generate pressure or effectively cover Seattle’s receivers late in the game has become a troubling pattern under Sorensen’s watch. If the 49ers can’t close out games with a lead, their playoff hopes will evaporate quickly.

Brian Schneider: a special teams disaster

Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider’s unit has been a liability all season, and Sunday was no different. While the offense and defense shoulder significant blame, the special teams' persistent errors have compounded the 49ers’ issues. Mistakes in punt and kick returns, missed field goals, and an inability to gain positive yards on returns have turned Schneider’s unit into a weekly headache.

The 49ers’ inability to flip field position consistently gave the Seahawks advantageous starting spots, which played a role in the game’s outcome. Schneider’s unit needs a complete overhaul, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that his position may be untenable if the 49ers hope to salvage their season. It may be time to rid of both Sorensen and Schneider.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan summed up the team’s struggles, saying, “We had every opportunity to run away with that and put it away. [We] missed a couple opportunities to do that and … let people hang around, that’s what happens.” Indeed, the 49ers’ inability to capitalize on their chances and the persistent mistakes from key players and coaches have defined their season.

The 49ers’ path forward is fraught with challenges. With tough matchups against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills looming, the 49ers must address its issues quickly. The clock is ticking, and unless McKivitz can improve, Sorensen can tighten the defense, Schneider can right the ship on special teams, and Bosa can return to the field healthy, the 49ers’ season may slip away entirely. For now, the Week 11 loss to the Seahawks stands as a painful reminder of what has gone wrong for the 49ers in 2024. Changes need to be made, and accountability is the first step in ensuring that games like Sunday’s don’t become the norm.