Without Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and multiple offensive linemen, the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Kyren Williams scored three touchdowns and Joshua Karty hit a last-second field goal to secure the 27-24 win. According to Next Gen Stats on social media, the Rams pulled off a ridiculously improbable comeback.

The game turned on a Matthew Stafford pass to Tutu Atwell that set the Rams up for the tying score. 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed a 55-yard field goal that kept the differential at seven and gave LA the ball at their 45-yard line. The first play of the drive was a 50-yard bomb to Atwell, who was tackled at the five.

Two plays later, Williams dove in for his third score of the game, tying the score at 24. Brock Purdy and the 49ers only ran five plays before punting it to the Rams. Stafford led a field goal drive that ended in a 37-yard boot to win the game.

Rams give win probability meters another hit

This is, somehow, not the least likely comeback of the last seven days. The Eagles had a greater than 99% chance to win last Monday's game against the Falcons. A confounding decision to pass the ball gave Kirk Cousins all the time he needed to gash Philly's defense. The Rams did not benefit from any similar coaching decisions.

The 49ers simply did not execute toward the end of the game, handing the Rams the victory. A pass interference penalty to Deommodore Lenoir moved the Rams up the field on the final drive and essentially clinched the game. No coaching decisions or bad quarterback choices doomed San Francisco in this game.

Fortunately for Kyle Shanahan and crew, they have a matchup with the Patriots next on their schedule. While New England will have extra rest, they look overmatched against a Jets team that the 49ers crushed. The Rams are also 1-2 through three weeks and face the Bears on the road next week.