San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle thinks Jimmie Ward is one of the most underrated players in the NFL today, and he has a legitimate reason for saying it.

Speaking on the Papa & Lund show (via 49ers Webzone), Kittle highlighted how good Ward is despite his skills and abilities being largely overlooked. The veteran TE noted that no one would want the 31-year-old safety on them during a man coverage considering how physically gifted he is.

Not to mention that Ward has the ability to keep the quarterbacks guessing on where he would go, something that not all safeties can do.

“I said [in a previous interview] Jimmie Ward might be one of the most underrated players in the NFL,” Kittle said. “… When it’s man coverage, you don’t want Jimmie Ward on you because he’s quick, he’s physical, and he’s really, really fast. He’s got great hands, and he knows how to hold without getting holding calls. He’s very good at that.” “I’m very blessed to be able to go against someone like him every single day because he plays very, very well in every type of man coverage. He’s great in the zone. He’s really good at reading stuff, very good at faking, making the quarterback think he’s not where he’s going to be.

Ward, for his part, couldn’t help comparing himself to other safeties in the league, specifically to Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James. Ward has yet to make a Pro Bowl while James already has two of such honors, but the 49ers vet doesn’t think his rival is better.

“When I look at the news, when I look at ESPN and all the posts, I see people talking about … they give the credit to Derwin James (Chargers safety),” Ward explained. “‘Oh, Derwin James, he can cover this guy, this guy, and that guy.’ But I’m like, ‘Man, I’ve only seen Derwin James covering Keenan Allen. Keenan Allen is a good wide receiver, but the guy runs a 4.7, a 4.8. He’s quick, now. He’s shifty. That’s what you’ve got to be prepared for [against] him. “Derwin James, he’s a great safety. Don’t get me wrong on that. But I don’t see him guarding more than just Keenan Allen, from what I’ve seen. … You check my resume; it’s not too many people getting me in coverage, whether it’s a wide receiver or tight end.”

These are definitely interesting comments from the 49ers duo. George Kittle is definitely right to say that Jimmie Ward has been largely underrated, especially with the kind of production and intangibles he provides.

It would be interesting to see if anything changes this 2022 for Ward. Moreover, it’s worth keeping an eye on whether Derwin James will respond to the comment of Ward.