San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been as dominant as fans expect him to be in recent weeks, but despite his poor production, head coach Kyle Shanahan is not one bit worried.

Ever since making his 2022 season debut in Week 3, Kittle has only made six receptions for 52 yards. He was targeted just nine times as well, which sparked some concerns among the San Francisco faithful. After all, the veteran TE is a huge part of the team’s offense and a decline in his performance would have a huge and lasting impact on the team.

Shanahan, however, believes Kittle and the team just need time to get back in sync. The 49ers head coach expressed optimism that the issue will get resolved by itself and that there is really nothing to be concerned about.

“The more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices, the more he can get back in the routine, I think that stuff will take care of itself,” Shanahan said during his talk with reporters on Wednesday, per 49ers Webzone. “The plays that went to him, I thought he did a good job on in the game. Kittle affects the game in so many ways—the run and the pass.”

The 49ers are 2-2 on the season after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. They do seem to be finding their rhythm as a team after a rough start to the campaign, and should George Kittle be able to recapture his old form, they could be deadlier as the season progresses.

For now, 49ers fans can only stay patient and have faith in Kittle like Kyle Shanahan.