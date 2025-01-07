The San Francisco 49ers massively disappointed this season, finishing with a 6-11 due to several factors, including injuries, and that prompted defensive end Nick Bosa to say that “it's hard to look guys in the faces as the leader on the team.” Tight end George Kittle was asked about those comments, and he said he holds his head high because he put his best effort out there, and he is content with what he put on tape for the 49ers.

“I haven't reflected too much because we played yesterday, but I will say that I'm pretty sure we had like, I have no idea what the number is, but it felt like we had 20 turnovers and then didn't get any turnovers, and so when you turn over the ball that much and you're not scoring in the red zone, and you're not getting turnovers, it's hard to win football games,” George Kittle said, via KNBR. “And that's just what it is, because I know as an offense we moved the hell out of the football all year, I know, I feel like besides like two weeks we were like top five every single week. We moved the ball really well, but we couldn't score and we turned the ball over all the time. So it's hard to win football games like that, and you look back and reflect, no I can look all my teammates in the face. I put my all out there and a lot of the guys in this locker room, they put their all out there as well, so I have no shame in that. You can go check the tape, and if you're okay with your resume which is on the tape, then you should be okay with your season.”

It is interesting to see two of the 49ers' core players express different sentiments on how the season went. Obviously, neither is happy with the 6-11 record. Bosa took responsibility for things that might not have been his fault on the field, while Kittle seems to believe he did all he could on an individual level. Kittle also backed his quarterback, Brock Purdy, who he felt grew as a leader this season.

Either way, the 49ers massively underachieved this season. They have the talent to bounce back next season, and hopefully they will with better injury luck.