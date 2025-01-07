The San Francisco 49ers cleaned out their lockers for the final time of 2024 Monday. They won't get the chance to defend their NFC title in the upcoming playoffs after falling to 6-11. However, one star defensive back dished a stirring prediction for next season — involving Super Bowl 60.

Reporters surrounded cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to ask how he felt about missing the Pro Bowl. Lenoir, however, confidently shared why he'll miss the 2025 Pro Bowl.

“I think I’m going to miss it next year. Because we’re going to be in the Super Bowl,” Lenoir said, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard.

Lenoir already believes 2025 won't see a repeat of this past season for the 49ers. He gets to return too, after signing a blockbuster five-year, $92 million deal back on Nov. 12 that keeps him in the Bay Area.

What went wrong during the 49ers' 6-11 season?

San Francisco got ravaged by injuries that sparked its downfall.

Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey were among the notable players who landed on injured reserve. Even late season RB1 Isaac Guerendo left in scary fashion in Week 18.

Injuries weren't the only culprit behind the 49ers' fall from the top of the NFC. The Niners took a massive step backwards on defense. San Francisco ranked third in scoring defense and eighth versus yards. The 49ers repeated their ranking against offensive yardage. However, their scoring defense fell all the way to 29th.

San Francisco ended '24 allowing 40 points or more in its last two games — 40 to the Detroit Lions and 47 against the Arizona Cardinals in the season finale. The 49ers defense also surrendered 38 to the Green Bay Packers and 35 points versus the Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks.

The defense showed trouble with creating turnovers as well. Lenoir and Warner led S.F. by snatching only two interceptions apiece. Last year's NFC champion defense grabbed 22 picks. This season's unit watched their total get sliced in a half to 11.

Lenoir still established himself as a bright spot for a dismal defense. He surrendered only one touchdown pass on 87 total targets. Lenoir also bottled opposing wide receivers to 30 yards or less in nine games.