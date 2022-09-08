George Kittle’s surprising status for Week 1 will leave fantasy football owners in a quandry

There has always been a saying in fantasy football. You either want to be the first to draft a tight end or be the last. However, this year there were five tight ends that everyone wanted to draft. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and George Kittle were considered the top tiers. Once you go beyond that, there are massive question marks.

However, I wrote recently about how I was not high on Kittle. One of the primary reasons is already rearing its ugly head. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and is considered day-to-day, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. What is this, fantasy baseball? Day to day?

Quick newser from earlier: #49ers TE George Kittle (groin) misses practice and Kyle Shanahan considers his star tight end a day to day proposition… https://t.co/QA2mzMXCOr — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 8, 2022

Injuries are nothing new to George Kittle. He had a massive breakout season in 2018 with over 1,300 yards and five touchdowns. However, over the next two seasons he missed a total of 10 games with numerous nagging injuries. It’s never a serious thing, it’s just something that lingers for Kittle.

Last season, Kittle was mostly healthy, missing just two games. But obviously health remained a serious question mark for the 49ers tight end. This news does nothing to squash those concerns.

One of the other reasons of concern for him in fantasy this season has been his new quarterback. Trey Lance and Kittle have reportedly struggled to get on the same page during training camp. Then San Francisco re-signed Jimmy Garoppolo to play back up. Apparently, that might have shaken the confidence of their young quarterback. That can only hurt Kittle’s already fragile value.

If you are a Kittle owner, it might be worthwhile looking on the waiver wire for other options. Mo Alie-Cox is widely available and possibly going to be a huge sleeper this year.