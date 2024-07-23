The San Francisco 49ers are getting some murky news as training camp begins. San Francisco's tight end George Kittle is able to participate in drills and activities, per ESPN, which is certainly a good thing. But there's also some bad news. Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall isn't able to perform, per The Athletic.

Pearsall is dealing with a hamstring injury. He is in its first NFL season, after being selected as the no. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The wide receiver participated in minicamp in June for the team, but had limited contact in those activities.

Kittle underwent core muscle surgery in the offseason. The tight end said that the injury was bothering him some during the 2023 season, which saw the 49ers make the Super Bowl.

49ers looking for production

The 49ers are hopeful to have both players make a large impact for the team this season. San Francisco begins its training camp Tuesday with an open practice on Thursday. The team has hopes of reaching another Super Bowl appearance. The team has made the big game twice since the 2019 season, but lost both times to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kittle was a huge contributor to the San Francisco offense last season. He finished the year with 65 receptions for 1,020 yards, and six touchdowns. His 1,000 yard receiving season was the first time since 2019 that Kittle accomplished that feat. The tight end was a key piece of both San Francisco teams that made the Super Bowl since 2019. The franchise and its fans hope that he has yet another big year ahead of him.

Pearsall played his college football last season at Florida. He started all of the Gators' games in 2023. He finished the year with a career-high 65 receptions, for 965 yards. The rookie also played at Arizona State in the Pac-12 before coming to Florida.

San Francisco begins their NFL preseason games on August 10, with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans.