San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead believes the defensive line is the key to success for the 49ers this year, according to Profootballtalk.com. The biggest question mark for the 49ers 2023 season is who will play quarterback. Armstead doesn't think it matters.

“We put emphasis on that each and every year,” Armstead said. “It starts up front, and we believe that our team is going to go as far as our D-line can take us. We truly believe that we can go out there and take over games and win them.”

That's just what this defensive line did last season. The 49ers' defense was the best in football, and that defense took them very far. With a carousel of quarterbacks, San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alongside Armstead, the 49ers defensive line consists of DPOY Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Javon Kinlaw, Kerry Hyder, Kevin Givens, and Clelin Farrell. Now, they've also added Javon Hargrave to the mix to bolster what was already a very strong unit.

“A guy like Javon [Hargrave], who’s been dominating his entire career and is a tremendous player, adding him to what we have built here and trying to take it to another level is going to be amazing to be a part of. Also, I think we complement each other very well. I think it’s going to be very tough for offensive linemen to prepare for all of us, all the different looks that we’re giving at guys.”

It's too early to tell who will be the 49ers' signal caller next season. Will it be former third overall pick Trey Lance? Will Brock Purdy recover from his elbow surgery in time for the season? Sam Darnold?

One thing is certain, however. This 49ers defense will always rise to the occasion and will yet again be among the NFL's best.