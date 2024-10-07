On Sunday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers' kicker Jake Moody, who was seen wearing a walking boot after the game against the Arizona Cardinals, provided an update on his right ankle injury. The injury occurred during the Week 5 game, adding to the team's woes as they suffered another narrow defeat, losing 24-23 after relinquishing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

“It rolled underneath me, spun a little farther than it should. Nothing’s broken thankfully.” Moody said, describing the incident that led to his injury. He also mentioned that he would undergo an MRI to assess the severity of the injury, which will provide clearer insights into his recovery timeline and availability for upcoming games.

49ers choke again after a brutal loss to the Cardinals

The loss to the Cardinals marked a recurring issue for the 49ers, who have now squandered substantial leads in consecutive games. Just last week, the team experienced a similar collapse against the Los Angeles Rams, where they failed to secure a win despite leading comfortably in the final quarter. The pattern of losing grip on the game late has sparked concern and frustration among fans and the coaching staff alike.

Reflecting on the recent performances, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his disappointment and pointed to turnovers as a critical factor in the team's inability to close out games.

“I think we had a 13-point [lead] and a [14-point lead] in the other. By no means should we be able to give that away,” Shanahan stated, emphasizing the impact of turnovers on the game's outcome. “Always will come back to turnovers, in my opinion. There are other things you can do to overcome them.”

Coach Shanahan also highlighted the importance of maintaining control over the ball, a lesson that was evident in the game's dynamics. “Talked about last night how we thought a key to this game would be turnovers and that's exactly what the first half was,” he explained. “Gave us a huge advantage and then it flipped in the second half and we need to do that stuff to win.”

As the 49ers regroup and address these late-game collapses, the injury to Moody is another challenge they will have to navigate. The team's ability to secure games and manage the clock effectively in the final quarters will be crucial as they look to bounce back from these setbacks and improve their standing this season.

For now, the focus will be on Moody’s recovery, as his condition will impact the special teams' setup. The 49ers will likely prepare for the possibility of being without their kicker for an uncertain period, depending on the results of the upcoming MRI. As the season progresses, managing injuries and correcting strategic errors will be vital for the 49ers as they aim to stabilize their performances and finish games strongly.