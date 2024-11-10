The San Francisco 49ers squeaked out a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. San Francisco outgained Tampa Bay 413-215 but could not pull away because of kicker issues. Kicker Jake Moody missed three kicks that could have sealed the game for the 49ers but stepped up to hit the game-winner at the end. He reacted to his rollercoaster day, as captured by David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard.

“First kick, I felt like I hit it well. The wind was pushing them to the right in warm-ups and it just kinda died down I think,” the 49ers kicker said. “Next on, I just pulled it. It happens, you're not going to hit them clean every single time. And, yeah I would like that one back. Third one, I felt like I hit it great. Wind kind of shoved it a little right, so thankfully I got to kick from that same spot and I was able to make an adjustment.”

Moody missed three games with a hip injury, forcing the 49ers to call on reserve kickers. Matthew Wright got the nod but then his injury forced Anders Carlson into action. Each of those kickers did well, so Moody was feeling the pressure on the last kick.

49ers must get rolling on offense, including Jake Moody

The 49ers may have left points on the board because of the missed kicks, but it was also an offensive failure to run him out there six times. Brock Purdy and the Niners could not get the ball into the end zone when given the opportunity and kept this game closer than it should have been. The Buccaneers have struggled since losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so it was a success for them to stay involved in this one.

This season has been marred by injuries and brutal losses for the 49ers so far. Christian McCaffrey played his first game of the year on Sunday and was solid. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the remainder of the year, George Kittle missed a game, Jauan Jennings just returned, and Deebo Samuel had pneumonia. Now, everyone but Aiyuk is back and San Francisco needs to look more like the 2023 version.

The NFC appears to run through the Lions, who have been rolling through this season at 7-1. The Niners beat Detroit in the NFC Championship Game last year, but it was in California. As of now, San Francisco has work to do to win the division, let alone clinch home field. Moody and the 49ers must turn things around to have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

The 49ers play the Seahawks next Sunday at home at 4:05.