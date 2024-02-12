Unknown Jauan Jennings comes through with game of his lifetime in Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers have a slew of dynamic offensive players. The big names mentioned most frequently are Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and quarterback Brandon Purdy. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is not normally one of the key players that head coach Kyle Shanahan depends on in big-game situations.

However, Super Bowl 58 has seen Jennings play a huge role for the Niners as they attempt to wrestle the Super Bowl title and NFL championship away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jennings became the first wide receiver in the history of the Super Bowl to throw a touchdown pass and also catch a touchdown pass.

Jennings threw the opening touchdown pass of the game when he connected with McCaffrey on a 21-yard pass for a touchdown with 4:23 remaining in the first half. Jennings took a backwards pass from Purdy on the far left side and then threw to McCaffrey on the right side. The running back evaded a tackle and raced into the end zone.

After the Chiefs had taken a 13-10 lead, Jennings made another big play early in the fourth quarter. He caught a 10-yard TD pass from Purdy. That play gave the Niners a 16-13 lead as San Francisco place kicker Jake Moody missed the extra point.

During the regular season, Jennings caught 19 passes for 265 yards and 1 touchdown. Prior to the Super Bowl, Jennings caught 6 passes 69 yards and no touchdowns in his postseason games.

But when it mattered most, Jauan Jennings was able to step up and make two huge plays that had the 49ers in a position to win the game. However, Harrison Butker kicked the tying field goal with 3 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.