A gutsy call from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made a gutsy call to go for it on 4th and 3 from the Kansas City Chiefs 15-yard line that might make the difference in Super Bowl 58.

The 49ers were down 13-10 at the time in the fourth quarter, when Kyle Shanahan decided to keep the offense out there, and Brock Purdy completed a pass to George Kittle, who just got the first down before going out of bounds. After that, Jauan Jennings caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, bouncing off of multiple defenders on his way to the end zone to give the 49ers the lead. The extra point was blocked and the 49ers took a 16-13 lead.

After Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell received much criticism for going for it many times in the NFC Championship against the 49ers, Shanahan took a page out of his book. This time it worked. If the 49ers did not go for it, they would have simply tied the game if the kick was good, which was not a sure thing, as shown by the extra point. Instead, it put pressure on the Chiefs to come back and score on the next drive.

The Chiefs did respond with a field goal of their own to tie the game at 16, but the conversion and ensuing touchdown changes the way the game played out down the stretch.

If the 49ers pull this one out, the conversion on that drive, and the decision from Shanahan that is reminiscent of Dan Campbell, will stick out as a difference maker.