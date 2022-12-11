By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback woes continue as Jimmy Garoppolo looks to recover from a foot injury. Brock Purdy is now manning the ship while Garoppolo and Trey Lance recover from injuries. It’s looking like he will have to be their man for the rest of the season.

Initially, Garoppolo’s timetable was laid out with the thought of a potential playoff return in mind. That won’t be the case now. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers quarterback’s injury rehab process is expected to take three months.

From @NFLGameDay: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo faces a three-month recovery timetable to be able to play following his foot injury, which means its Brock Purdy going forward. ISU coach Matt Campbell weighed in on the person and player. Story: https://t.co/KG8IhNDtTn and video 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ygH9If4Gx2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

“The good news was he does not have a Lisfranc injury. The bad news is he did break the bone associated with Lisfranc injuries,” Rapaport said. “No surgery coming, no ligament damage. But as far as a time frame, my understanding is about three months and he can’t do anything at all for the first six weeks. So, it is not considered to be realistic, based on the sources I’ve spoken with, that he is back for late in the playoffs.”

Kyle Shanahan initially said it was a longshot for Jimmy Garoppolo to return this season but now it’s clear that his season is over. The 49ers have an 8-4 record, including a 7-3 record in games started by Garoppolo. They lead the NFC West and have one of the very best defenses in the NFL, so all Purdy has to do is be serviceable in order for the Niners to clinch a postseason berth.