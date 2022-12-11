By Kendall Capps · 1 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have had a tough season full of injuries. Unfortunately, that appears to have continued Sunday as Deebo Samuel was carted off the field. Late in the first half, Samuel rushed the ball up the middle and his leg was contorted in a peculiar way.

Deebo Samuel is being carted off the field after going down with an apparent knee injury. (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/eeEBVOYxv0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2022

He lay on the ground for a few minutes and attempted to hop off the field. However, after a few seconds, he went back down screaming in pain. The cart would then come and take him to the locker room.

This is a developing story with more to follow.