It’s safe to say Jimmie Ward is holding a grudge after the Philadelphia Eagles walloped the injury-marred San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Just a few days before the Eagles take the field in Super Bowl LVII against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Ward—poised to be one of the most sought after defensive backs on the free agent mark this offseason—warned Eagles receivers DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown about the next time they matchup, hinting at big hits to come after he moves back to playing safety.

“DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown…When I catch DeVonta Smith, because I’m going back to safety next year, and whenever I play safety, I’ma…Well, I ain’t gonna say that much. I’ma just wait. I’ma be fine. You know, talk that talk. I ain’t gonna talk that much talk on here. But when I do go back to safety, yeah, somebody gotta pay. And hopefully both of ’em. Both of ’em gotta pay,” Ward said during a recent live stream.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 with a Super Bowl berth on the line, taking full advantage of multiple injuries San Francisco quarterbacks. It’s not like Smith and Brown were the driving force behind Philadelphia’s win, either. They combined for six catches and 66 yards on 11 targets, the Eagles doing most of their damage on the ground against Ward and the 49ers’ vaunted defense.

Jimmie Ward signaled his impending exit from the 49ers in the locker room after the NFC title game. Wherever he signs, expect Brown and Smith to take note, ready to deliver punishment right back.