The San Francisco 49ers have been busy making moves all offseason, including recently signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a lucrative contract that will keep him around for the long haul. The 49ers are also making additions to some of the less talked about parts of the roster, including in the kicking game.

“The #49ers are signing veteran punter Thomas Morstead, he announced,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Morstead took to his own X account to post a picture of himself in front of the 49ers' stadium, writing in the caption, “grateful is an understatement!”

Morstead has established himself as one of the most accomplished punters of his generation over the last decade-plus, having spent the majority of his prime years with the New Orleans Saints, where he made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2012. He also won a Super Bowl with New Orleans in 2009.

Morstead most recently suited up for the New York Jets, and put up solid production a season ago amid what was otherwise a turbulent year in the Big Apple. For what it's worth, part of Morstead's New York tenure was under head coach Robert Saleh, who is now the 49ers' defensive coordinator, not that the relationship between a defensive coordinator and punter is a particularly important one in the NFL.

A big season for the 49ers

The 49ers are hoping to bounce back from a frustrating year in 2024 that saw key injuries and regression across the roster. The team was unable to even make it to the playoffs and try to defend their NFC crown, instead watching from home as teams like the Detroit Lions and eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles seemed to pass them by.

Still, this 49ers roster is loaded with talent, and they now have their quarterback position secured for the long term with Purdy's new contract.

With the punting game now more solidified, it remains to be seen what other tweaks along the margins the 49ers brass will look to make as the offseason continues.