Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott got battered in a team loss on Monday to the New York Mets. Scott allowed two 10th inning runs to score, in a game New York won 4-3. Scott had a simple explanation for his rocky outing.

“I'm just not hitting my locations,” Scott said per ESPN, “and it's costing us.”

Scott signed a major free-agent deal with the Dodgers before this season. The reliever, who usually acts as closer, has not had smooth sailing though in Los Angeles.

In his last seven appearances, Scott has gotten charged with 10 earned runs. He has taken two losses in that stretch, while also blowing two save opportunities. His four-seam fastball has not been as effective at getting strikeouts.

“It's getting hit a lot,” Scott said. “It sucks right now. Last year I relied on it a lot, and this year it's getting hit and I'm missing locations.”

The Dodgers are now 36-24 after losing to the Mets.

Dodgers need Tanner Scott to perform well from the bullpen

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
New York Yankees pinch hitter Cody Bellinger (35) walks against Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees, Dodgers accomplish MLB viewership feat not seen in 7 yearsBenjamin Adducchio ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) swings and misses during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani matches Cal Raleigh with 23rd home run blastYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) singles in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani shares 6-word message after passing of baseball legendYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) leaves the game against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow gets unfortunate update amid IL stintRichard Pereira ·
Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) warms up before a game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Dave Roberts drops encouraging Mookie Betts update before Mets gameMike Gianakos ·
Oakland Athletics pitcher Will Klein (64) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Dodgers swing pitcher trade amid flurry of movesRussell Steinberg ·

Scott had a great season last year in San Diego and Miami. Last season, he posted a 2.73 ERA with eight saves for the Padres. Before that, he had a 1.18 ERA for the Marlins.

Expectations were high when he joined the Dodgers, but this season Scott is heading in a different direction. His ERA is much worse than last year, and currently sits at 4.73. He has allowed six runs in his last three outings alone.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has implied he needs more from Scott, without directly stating it.

“You have to give credit to Jack (Dreyer) and Ben (Casparius), but it's the other guys' responsibilities as well who've been through the trials and have a lot more experience than those two players,” Roberts said about his team's bullpen. “I just don't think it's right to put everything on those two young players. I don't.”

The Dodgers and Mets play again on Tuesday. Los Angeles has lost two in a row.