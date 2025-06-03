Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott got battered in a team loss on Monday to the New York Mets. Scott allowed two 10th inning runs to score, in a game New York won 4-3. Scott had a simple explanation for his rocky outing.

“I'm just not hitting my locations,” Scott said per ESPN, “and it's costing us.”

Scott signed a major free-agent deal with the Dodgers before this season. The reliever, who usually acts as closer, has not had smooth sailing though in Los Angeles.

In his last seven appearances, Scott has gotten charged with 10 earned runs. He has taken two losses in that stretch, while also blowing two save opportunities. His four-seam fastball has not been as effective at getting strikeouts.

“It's getting hit a lot,” Scott said. “It sucks right now. Last year I relied on it a lot, and this year it's getting hit and I'm missing locations.”

The Dodgers are now 36-24 after losing to the Mets.

Dodgers need Tanner Scott to perform well from the bullpen

Article Continues Below

Scott had a great season last year in San Diego and Miami. Last season, he posted a 2.73 ERA with eight saves for the Padres. Before that, he had a 1.18 ERA for the Marlins.

Expectations were high when he joined the Dodgers, but this season Scott is heading in a different direction. His ERA is much worse than last year, and currently sits at 4.73. He has allowed six runs in his last three outings alone.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has implied he needs more from Scott, without directly stating it.

“You have to give credit to Jack (Dreyer) and Ben (Casparius), but it's the other guys' responsibilities as well who've been through the trials and have a lot more experience than those two players,” Roberts said about his team's bullpen. “I just don't think it's right to put everything on those two young players. I don't.”

The Dodgers and Mets play again on Tuesday. Los Angeles has lost two in a row.