The Phoenix Suns are working to find a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, and the Houston Rockets have long been mentioned as a possible trade destination given their clear need for an offensive upgrade and the ability to put together a trade package that makes sense. While the Rockets' Durant trade interest has been downplayed in recent months, the Suns continue to call them about a possible deal, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Iko reports Phoenix has even “gradually lowered the asking price” for Durant and that there is a price point where Houston would be interested. However, the Rockets' concerns about breaking up their core for a 36-year-old with injury concerns is still casting “doubt” on a KD trade being consummated between these two teams.

The Suns are interested in making a deal with the Rockets in order to gain back control over some of their draft capital, including the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft. But Houston, even after flaming out as the 2-seed in the first round against the Golden State Warriors, is hesitant to put too much on the table to make a deal for Durant. While KD is still a terrific scorer and would help fix the Rockets' offensive woes, he has slipped in other areas of his game and has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years.

Phoenix could use a center, but there's no indication Alperen Sengun would be available for Durant. Amen Thompson has been labeled as totally untouchable this offseason, though it's unclear if that would be true for somebody like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Iko notes, however, that doubt is creeping in about Giannis' actual trade availability this offseason. A Devin Booker pursuit also appears to be off the table, with neither the Suns nor Rockets interested at this point.

So, this Kevin Durant trade dance will continue. It seems clear Phoenix would love to make a trade with Houston, but the Rockets are playing hardball and will be patient as this plays out. If the Suns keep lowering their asking price, maybe they reach a level where a deal can be made.