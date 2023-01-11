Jimmie Ward and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs. As the Seahawks get set to take on their NFC West foe, Ward summed up his emotions heading into the postseason.

The 49ers enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed with their 13-4 record. Seattle, at 9-8, enter the postseason as the No. 7. This will be the third time the Seahawks and 49ers have faced off this season. And while Ward is pumped up for the matchup, the safety says it still doesn’t compare to the Catalina Wine Mixer, via NBC Sports Matt Maiocco.

“It’s not the Catalina Wine Mixer, but it’s cool,” Ward said about the 49ers’ first-round playoff matchup.

Ward is obviously referring to the movie Step Brothers. In the final scene, main characters Will Ferrell and John C. Reily re-connect in grandiose fashion, exciting everyone in the audience. They all exclaim, “it’s the f*cking Catalina Wine Mixer.”

For Ward, it is hard to be as exciting as Ferrell and Reily’s performance. But a matchup against the Seahawks might come close.

San Francisco is 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. They’ve outscored Seattle 48-20. Jimmie Ward has done his part, racking up 50 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions.

While Ward’s response was pretty comical, the 49ers’ first-round playoff matchup will be no joke. Seattle played much better than anyone expected this season and will come into the postseason ready to shock again. Ward is hoping that the 49ers will come out ready to perform and ready to excite.