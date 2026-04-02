The circus surrounding the San Francisco 49ers and embattled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took an unexpected turn on Wednesday. During the league meetings this week, 49ers owner Jed York surprisingly expressed a desire to bring Aiyuk back next season.

“BA [Brandon Aiyuk] is a very talented guy, would love to bring him back into the fold,” York said.

49ers general manager John Lynch previously revealed his expectation that Aiyuk will not return to the team.

“And if not, I think he's a valuable asset other people would want, and we're going to make sure that we get value and we bring talent into our building,” he said at the league meetings. “I think anything's possible. We want to make sure that we have as talented of a roster as possible. First and foremost, he needs to get healthy and be able to perform, and I think once that happens, he's a really, really good football player.”

The 49ers owner then put his situation into perspective. San Francisco signed the talented wideout to a four-year, $120 million contract extension in 2024. However, he was only able to play in seven games that season after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Aiyuk did not play a single snap in 2025.

“We paid him. I think we've paid him more millions of dollars than snaps that he's had. I would like to see him play for us. We paid him for a reason. He is a really good football player,” York continued.

The former first-round pick out of Arizona State was coming off a career year in 2023. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. With Deebo Samuel's future with the 49ers looking dim, the franchise invested in Aiyuk.

It appears York is looking to get something for his money.