The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo confused many fans in the offseason. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the consensus was that Garoppolo will be traded from the team. However, months passed, and the veteran QB was never traded. Instead, Jimmy G was signed to a new contract.

Fans were confused by the 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo instead of a trade or releasing him. Why didn’t the QB ask to be cut? Why was Garoppolo never moved or shopped properly? Well, the QB can at least answer the first question: Jimmy G did not ask the Niners for a release because he never wanted to “ruffle feathers”. Interesting… (via Mike Florio)