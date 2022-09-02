NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo admits reason he didn’t just ask 49ers for release
The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo confused many fans in the offseason. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the consensus was that Garoppolo will be traded from the team. However, months passed, and the veteran QB was never traded. Instead, Jimmy G was signed to a new contract.
Fans were confused by the 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo instead of a trade or releasing him. Why didn’t the QB ask to be cut? Why was Garoppolo never moved or shopped properly? Well, the QB can at least answer the first question: Jimmy G did not ask the Niners for a release because he never wanted to “ruffle feathers”. Interesting… (via Mike Florio)
“That just wasn’t the way I wanted to go,” Garoppolo said. “There was a thought of that at one point, trust me there was, but that came and went and I don’t know things just kind of kept falling into place. And I’m one of those people that I don’t really want to ruffle the feathers too much here and there and I kind of want to just go with the flow.”
Jimmy Garoppolo added that he’s happy with the way things went with 49ers. It was a confusing time, but at the end of the day, both sides came out happy. Jimmy G will now be the highest-paid backup in the league, and San Francisco gets to start Trey Lance as planned.
Still, it’s fair to wonder what could’ve happened if Garoppolo insisted on being moved from the 49ers. Many teams would’ve tried to acquire the veteran quarterback. Perhaps the Niners could’ve even gotten a good haul for Garoppolo.