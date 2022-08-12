Jimmy Garoppolo is many things to his San Francisco 49ers teammates. He’s a hard worker, a leader and, apparently, “the worst texter of all time.”

That doesn’t just pertain to his teammates. The handsome yet slightly erratic signal-caller tends to disappear in the offseason to a point where teammates and friends like George Kittle can’t even get in contact with him. The Niners’ front office also were left on read, too.

In Mike Silver’s San Francisco Chronicle column on Thursday, an anonymous 49ers source said that after Jimmy G signed his massive five-year, $137.5 million contract extension in 2018, the largest contract in NFL history at the time, he almost immediately ghosted the franchise. That’s right, he didn’t respond to texts, calls, emails, nothing. Garoppolo completely “vanished.”

“Once he left that press conference nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks,” a 49ers coaching staff source told Silver. “He didn’t return calls, he didn’t return texts — he basically just vanished. And we were looking at each other going, ‘What just happened?'”

The source told Silver this is a common occurrence since he joined the franchise.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s lack of communication probably played a part in the Niners being caught off guard by their quarterback’s offseason shoulder surgery. San Francisco was reportedly deep in trade talks with teams when it was announced that Garoppolo underwent surgery and couldn’t throw or practice until July or August.

Garoppolo has been spotted at Niners practice during training camp as he recovers. The Niners have moved on to Trey Lance and are still looking to deal Garoppolo, with the Browns rumored to be interested if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is extended beyond the original six games.