‘None that I hear of’: Kyle Shanahan’s blunt admission on Jimmy Garoppolo trade market

The San Francisco 49ers have handed the keys to the offense to Trey Lance, paving the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded. It was only two weeks ago the team made it clear Garoppolo will not be on the roster for much longer, but it appears there hasn’t been a lot of interest in the quarterback yet, according to Kyle Shanahan.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“I believe that goes on with his agents, but none that I hear of,” Shanahan told reporters.

Shanahan also said he’s heard of no offers for the same man who nearly took the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season. Jimmy Garoppolo did undergo shoulder surgery this offseason and that’s likely one of the reasons teams are shying away from him right now.

That being said, the reason they’ve yet to cut him is if another starter gets injured elsewhere, Jimmy G is more likely to make close to his $24 million salary in a trade rather than being picked up as a free agent.

There’s no questioning Garoppolo’s ability. He would be a viable asset to a lot of teams, but a backup job is probably the most logical option at this point. But, if he’s called upon to start, it’s clear he’s capable. There’s still a month until the regular season begins therefore time is still on the table for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade to happen. For now, he totally understands the situation and is allowed to show up to camp when he wants.