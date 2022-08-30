Jimmy Garoppolo took a massive pay cut to stay with the San Francisco 49ers as Trey Lance’s backup. And now we know how big of a haircut he’s taking.

Jimmy G was set to earn a whopping $25.62 million this season before agreeing to a new one-year, $6.5 million contract, a more than $19 million pay cut. Garoppolo’s contract has incentives that could add almost $9 million to the deal’s value, according to contract details shared by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Twitter on Tuesday.

Jimmy G’s deal includes $500,000 in roster bonuses ($29,000 per game he’s active). He gets another quarter-of-a-million dollars if he plays 25% or more of the Niners’ offensive snaps while he can pocket another $100,000 for every game the team wins when he plays 25% of the snaps. His pact also includes $500,000 bonuses for playing 50% of the snaps and winning a playoff game. If he takes the 49ers to the Super Bowl, plays half the snaps and wins, he’ll get a $1 million bonus. That brings the total reachable value of the deal set at $15.45 million.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause and an agreement that the Niners won’t place the team’s franchise tag on the quarterback.

While Jimmy Garoppolo did have a contract that would have paid him more than $25 million in 2022, he was never going to see that money because the deal wasn’t guaranteed. After exhausting all his options on the trade market, Garoppolo did a good job getting strong backup QB money while having the incentives that could really make the deal even more lucrative.

Garoppolo will be Lance’s backup for the Niners’ season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 11.