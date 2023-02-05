When it comes to the quarterback situation for the San Francisco 49ers, everyone has an opinion on what the team should do going forward. It was only a matter of time before Joe Montana, the gold standard of QBs who have played for the franchise, would chime in with his own.

The 49ers have a choice to make when training camp for next season arrives, and it appears the competition will happen between youngsters Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

During an appearance on The Volume’s Open Mike, Joe Montana said there’s another candidate San Francisco should consider to lead his former team.

"You gotta go with the guy that's been winning the games" —@JoeMontana gives @MikeSilver his surprising pick for the @49ers starting QB next season pic.twitter.com/HIiqvpgBCs — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 5, 2023

“I think you just start Jimmy. … He still won a lot of games before he got hurt and he still put them in that position to be able to go on that run to begin with. … You’ve gotta go with the guy who’s been winning the games and he gets the offense and go from there,” Montana said.

Yes, the four-time Super Bowl winner is talking about Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s a weird dynamic with Garoppolo as the starter, but Montana is not wrong about the team’s success with his choice leading the way. The 49ers made it to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game with Garoppolo under center, and he was playing well before going down for this season with a broken foot.

Having said that, it appears the team is moving on from Jimmy G, and they’ll have to choose between Purdy and Lance for their starter. Of course, anything can change, seeing how last season was supposed to be the last of Garoppolo’s days in the Bay Area.