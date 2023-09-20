When he's not busy restructuring contracts and signing stars like Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has currently been flexing his friendship with Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. Deion has been the talk of college football recently and been given praise from all around the sports world, including from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Now Lynch is the latest big figure to praise Deion and show off his friendship with Coach Prime.

Lynch laughingly said, “Yeah, not to name drop, but I was texting with Deion yesterday.” When asked if Deion ghosted him after the text, Lynch shared, “No, I even got four green check marks,” via Brian Murphy.

Then John Lynch gave his reaction about Deion's current success leading Colorado to a 3-0 start, and the opportunities available for him in the NFL if he ever chooses them. “Everyone's sitting up and taking notice … he says he's not leaving, but he keeps going like this, he'll have the opportunity.”

Though they never played for the same team, Deion Sanders and John Lynch both played defensive back in the NFL for much of the same time period throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. It's unclear how close they are or when they became friends, but it definitely makes sense they've crossed paths many times.

While Deion has made it clear that he wants to stay coaching college football, Lynch is certainly right that there are plenty of people who'd love to give him coaching in the NFL. If he continues his success with the Buffaloes, the chatter for him to come to the NFL will only grow.