The San Francisco 49ers received some encouraging news amid an increasingly uncertain situation with their wide receiver group. Ricky Pearsall, recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during organized team activities (OTAs), could return to practice as early as Sunday.

Pearsall was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp, but by Wednesday, he was seen running on a side field and hitting his top GPS speeds. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted the team is cautious in avoiding setbacks.

“He's good now,” Shanahan said. “He's hit all his miles per hour. He's fine. We just haven't seen him the last two weeks,” according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The organization sees Pearsall as a possible key piece this season. During his rookie season, he had 31 catches for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games. Pearsall sustained a gunshot wound in an attempted robbery and missed the first six weeks of the 2024 season. Now medically cleared, the expectation is for Pearsall to have an essential role in the 49ers' offense.

Meanwhile, second-year receiver Jacob Cowing suffered a hamstring injury during a non-contact drill on Wednesday, raising new concerns.

“I thought Jake had one of the best OTAs out of anybody on our team, in terms of the most improved and the most prepared for,” Shanahan said. “He had a little setback today. Hopefully, it's better news than what we're guessing today.”

Depth at wide receiver is still a concern. Brandon Aiyuk is rehabbing from ACL and MCL injuries from October 2024. Additionally, veteran Demarcus Robinson is a candidate to be suspended after pleading no contest to a DUI charge. The team signed Robinson to provide depth and experience to the position.

The 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on Tuesday to address the situation. A six-year NFL veteran, St. Brown last played for the New Orleans Saints and has totaled 63 career receptions.

Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings, seeking a contract extension, has remained active in training camp. Shanahan downplayed any tension regarding Jennings' situation, saying:

“We know Jauan, and Jauan knows us. I don't really compare things to other years and other people. People have plans. It's a business plan,” as shared by Niners Nation.

Despite the injuries and uncertainty, Pearsall's expected return provides a timely boost for the 49ers as they push through the early stages of preseason.