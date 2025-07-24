If there is one player who is excited for the joint practice between the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers on August 14, it's Maxx Crosby. The Raiders defensive end is one of the league's most competitive players, so even if it is still a few weeks away, he is already fired up.

The joint session, the only one Las Vegas has scheduled this offseason, will take place at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. For Crosby, who signed a three-year $106.5 million contract extension in March, he is eager to make the most out of it, saying he “freaking loves” a good summer tussle.

“The fights, bro. I have a 100% fight rate at joint practices, and I'm looking forward to continuing that trend. I know it's gonna happen, and it's just, I'm not trying to cause it. But whatever, I just know eventually it's gonna happen, and I'm here for it. It's gonna be a lot of fun,” said Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast.

Maxx Crosby is looking forward to the joint practices with the 49ers in August: "The fights bro, I have 100% fight rate at joint practices… You got Bosa, Trent Williams, McCaffery, Brock Purdy a bunch of good ass players. So I definitely look forward to the challenge"

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said his expectation in his first season with the team is to “win a ton of games.” Their training camp should set the tone for that, and the 27-year-old Crosby is more than ready to get down and dirty and signal to everyone that the Raiders are coming.

“Those joint practices are our game days in camp. It's lit. It's a lot of bragging rights, you know what I mean? It's the purest form. You put the ball down and f****** get to work, you're going to war,” said the four-time Pro Bowler.

“They (49ers) have some of the best players. You got (Nick) Bosa over there, Trent Williams, I'll be able to go against freaking (Christian) McCaffery, Brock Purdy, a bunch of good ass players. So I definitely look forward to the challenge.”

Crosby was limited to 12 games last season due to an ankle injury. He tallied 45 combined sacks and 20 quarterback hits. The Raiders missed the playoffs for the third straight year.