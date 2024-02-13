The San Francisco 49ers suffered an OT heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The 49ers' 25-22 loss ended their stellar season run. Afterward, General Manager John Lynch made a shocking Arik Armstead-Javon Hargrave injury revelation.

The 49ers battled injury woes during Super Bowl 58

San Francisco played a competitive game on Sunday night, but in the end, their defense was not able to stop Kansas City's electric attack. Perhaps the 49ers' defense did not play up to par due to some alleged injuries.

John Lynch revealed that defensive tackle Arik Armstead played through a torn meniscus while DT Javon Hargrave battled a torn ligament in his thumb, per Ari Meirov. Despite their injuries, the two defensive stars put in a solid effort for their team.

Armstead finished the game with three solo tackles, three assists, and one sack. Meanwhile, Hargrave ended the contest with an exact replication of Armstead's production. Hopefully, the two DTs have a safe and efficient healing process as the Niners head into the offseason.

Analysts and fans could not stop raving about San Francisco's two MVP candidates during the regular season. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey displayed noble efforts on Sunday despite their team's fall. Moreover, if SF brings the two offensive powerhouses back, the 49ers will come back as top contenders during the 2024-25 season.

John Lynch has done a fabulous job of helping put together a competitive roster in San Francisco. He will likely not rest on his laurels going into the summer of 2024. The 49ers look to tie up their loose ends and reload in hopes of bringing another title to the Bay Area.