Trade chatter surfaces annually lately for the San Francisco 49ers involving Deebo Samuel. General manager John Lynch has heard the rumblings since after the 2021 season.

The wide receiver remains a trending trade topic mostly for two reasons: His massive 2022 contract and failing to replicate his incredible 2021 season. Lynch, however, isn't changing his stance on Samuel, which he shared via David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard Wednesday.

“We're not in the business of letting go of good football players,” Lynch shared. He added how Samuel is a “good player who's done a ton for the organization.”

The GM continues to back Samuel moving forward. Lynch envisions Samuel will continue to become a vital part of the 49ers' 2025 plans. However, Samuel is officially heading into the upcoming season on the hot seat.

Is Deebo Samuel still facing murky 49ers future?

Samuel delivered new season lows in 2024. Which fuels speculation that his Bay Area future isn't guaranteed.

The wide receiver settled for only 51 receptions in 15 active games. That's hit fewest catch total since the 33 he caught during a injury-plagued 2020 season. Samuel also racked up just 670 yards and scored three times. That's a major drop off from his 2023 numbers.

Samuel grabbed 60 catches for 892 yards plus scored seven touchdowns just one season ago. He even averaged 14.9 yards per catch. All that production dipped during the '24 campaign.

The “wide back” wasn't much of a factor in the ground game either. Samuel handled 42 carries for 136 yards but averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. The latter stat is a new career-low for him.

San Francisco once secured him with a three-year, $71.5 million deal on the eve of July 2022 training camp. The 49ers shut down the trade chatter then by offering Samuel a massive amount of cash. That blockbuster contract additionally came as a reward for Samuel's explosive '21 season.

But again, Samuel hasn't come near that '21 production — let alone top that. And while Lynch denies he's trading Samuel, the WR's contract does include a potential opt out for the 2025 offseason. Samuel's deal officially expires in 2026.

Lynch is confident the 49ers can continue to thrive with Samuel in the lineup. But the 28-year-old is already in for a high-pressured '25 season.