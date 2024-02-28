Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are currently coming off of a crushing loss in Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, played from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers' potent offense, led by Aiyuk and a host of other skill positional stars, was held relatively in check by the Chiefs' vaunted defensive unit, and San Francisco was unable to hold the 10-0 lead they initially raced out to.
Much of the chatter this offseason for the 49ers revolves around the contract situation of Aiyuk, who is set to hit NFL free agency in 2025 unless an extension is agreed upon prior to that.
For his part, 49ers general manager John Lynch believes that the two sides won't be parting ways anytime soon.
“We have a lot of good players, a lot of good players we've rewarded. Brandon's one that we think incredibly highly of,” said Lynch, per Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “One of my favorite guys around our building. The way he approaches the game, he's a competitor, he's a warrior, he plays with such a physicality, also a grace, the way some of the positions his body can get into… I think we've got a nice track record of extending the players who are important to us, and Brandon's a guy we want to keep around for a long time.”
The 49ers now will prepare for this year's free agency and NFL Draft which occur over the coming months.