Sauce Gardner spoke on Brandon Aiyuk's ability

After the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their season with a loss in Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs, there have been rumors about Brandon Aiyuk departing from the team, even though he is under contract for one more year. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner took to X to say that Aiyuk is underutilized by the 49ers.

“Aiyuk is one WR I see who gets open the majority of the game but don't get thrown the ball,” Sauce Gardner said on X. “And he can win in contested situations so even if he's not wide open, he should get the opportunity to make a play on the ball instead of throwing it away -LeSauce(GM)”

Brandon Aiyuk has developed a good reputation for himself over the last few years with the 49ers. Due to the number of weapons the 49ers have, Aiyuk might not get the targets or amount of catches people might expect based on the ability he has. Brock Purdy has players like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to throw to as well, and Christian McCaffrey is a back who rightfully garners a lot of usage as well.

Regardless, Sauce Gardner has a lot of respect for Aiyuk as a player. With this being the last year on Aiyuk's contract, it might be time for the 49ers to figure out something long-term with the wide receiver. He is an important part of the team, and it will be interesting to see if he holds out come training camp if he does not receive a long-term deal.